The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles is asking the community for help amid a pet food shortage, the organization said Monday.

“If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelters pets and grab a can or bag for them,” spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein said in a news release. “We go through about 37 tons of pet food every year.”

Pet food reserves at local shelters run by the organization are “dangerously low,” and officials are asking for donations of pet food — canned and dry — for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.

Pet food and shelter dogs are seen in an undated photo provided by the Society Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2022.

The shortage comes after an uptick in animal intake during the summer and a longer kitten season, the organization explained. Cat litter and dog chews are also low.

“Without public support, the agency may have to divert funds from crucial programs, like animal cruelty investigations and violence prevention initiatives, to fill the need,” spcaLA officials said in the news release.

Community members can help by shopping and shipping items from spcaLA’s wishlists, make a donation on the organization’s website or pick up items for shelter pets and drop them off at any spcaLA location during business hours.

The locations and hours are listed below.

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:

12910 Yukon Ave.

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

spcaLA Administrative Office:

5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

spcaLA Marketplace:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.