Special shopping event at Citadel Outlets in Commerce to benefit local nonprofits

The Citadel Outlets in the City of Commerce held a special shopping event on Saturday to give a much-needed boost to local nonprofits impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citadel’s 16th Annual Shopping Extravaganza charity fundraiser will donate 100% of net proceeds to more than 40 local nonprofits.

The ticketed event provided guests with lunch catered by Ruby’s Diner, live entertainment, wine tasting, exclusive deals, and the chance to meet and interact with representatives from local charities.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 25, 2021.