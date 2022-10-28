The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party.

Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive.

Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One spectator was seen firing a blowtorch into the air.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies broke up the takeover after about 25 minutes. It was unclear if anyone was arrested.

There were at least two other street takeovers Thursday night, one at Magnolia and Crescent in Buena Park, and another at Hoover St. and Trask Street in Westminster.