Speed a likely factor in downtown L.A. crash that killed Porsche driver: Police

Investigators believe speed was most likely a factor in a deadly crash that killed the driver of a Porsche in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of First Street and North Beaudry Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Jake Bushey said.

Arriving officers found the newer model Porsche had collided with a street light while apparently traveling eastbound on First Street, Bushey said.

Paramedics responded to the incident but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified driver was described as a man who appeared to be in his 30s.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

“I would say that speed probably was a factor in this collision,” Bushey said, referring to the damage and evidence found at the scene.

Witnesses had observed the driver prior to the crash but it was unclear if anyone saw the collision, Bushey added.