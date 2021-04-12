Speed likely a factor in South L.A. crash that killed 3: CHP

Three people were killed and two others injured in a late night crash in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle collision reported at the intersection of Florence and Central avenues about 10:51 p.m., the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2007 Toyota was traveling at an unsafe speed on Florence Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Jeep.

The Toyota continued out of control until slamming into a building and then a pole.

The force of the crash also pushed the Jeep into a third vehicle, described as a Honda.

A male passenger was ejected from the Toyota and pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP stated.

Two more male passengers, found in the back seat of the Toyota, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County coroner’s officials have identified two of the three victims as 14-year-old Myshawn Logan of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Quindien Holmes of Los Angeles.

The third victim has only been described as a man in his 20s.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Toyota was taken to St. Francis Medical Center with moderate injuries.

A passenger in the Jeep was also taken to St. Francis Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries.

No injuries were reported to the drivers of the Jeep or Honda.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash at this time and no arrests have been made, the CHP stated.

Video from the scene showed a large crowd gathering after the crash. Some pushing and shoving was seen among the dozens of people that were there.

It was unclear why so many had gathered at the scene.

Los Angeles police officers and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to help control the crowd.