Speed limits to be reduced on 177 miles of L.A. streets

More than 177 miles of Los Angeles streets will soon see a reduction in speed limits by 5 mph.

Mayor Garcetti will sign the ordinance making it official on Monday, after it was approved by the City Council last month based on a study from the L.A. Department of Transportation. It will affect 77 stretches of road around the city, and is aimed at preventing deadly accidents.

The change was made possible following the passage of Assembly Bill 43, which took effect on January 1, giving cities more control over their speed limits and making it easier to lower them in areas with safety concerns.

Many of the affected streets are locations where the city has seen the most traffic deaths and severe accidents.

“A person struck by a vehicle going 35 mph has a 68% chance of survival. The survival rate plummets to 35% if the vehicle is going 40 mph,” the LADOT said.

Here are the 77 stretches, which make up 177.2 miles of city streets, where speed limits will be lowered:

223rd Street between Normandie Avenue and Western Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Arleta Avenue between Devonshire Street and Roscoe Boulevard (45 mph to 40 mph)

Avenue 60 between the city limit east of Hellman Avenue and Figueroa Street (35 mph to 30 mph)

Balboa Boulevard between Rinaldi Street and Victory Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Bell Canyon Road between Valley Circle Boulevard and the city limit west of Overland Drive (45 mph to 40 mph)

Beverly Glen Boulevard between Ventura Boulevard and Sumac Drive (35 mph to 30 mph)

Beverly Glen Boulevard between Sumac Drive and Mulholland Drive (40 mph to 35 mph)

Brand Boulevard between the city limit east of Acala Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard (45 mph to 40 mph)

Broadway between Manchester Avenue and the city limit south of 120th Street (40 mph to 35 mph)

Burbank Boulevard between the city limit at Clybourn Avenue and I-405 (40 mph to 35 mph)

Cahuenga Boulevard East between Barham Boulevard and Pilgrimage Bridge (45 mph to 40 mph)

Centinela Avenue between Santa Monica Boulevard and Ocean Park Boulevard (35 mph to 30 mph)

Central Avenue between Florence Avenue and the city limit south of 120th Street (40 mph to 35 mph)

Century Park East between Olympic Boulevard and Pico Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Chandler Boulevard between Lankershim Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Chandler Boulevard between Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Chatsworth Drive between Chatsworth Street and I-5 (45 mph to 40 mph)

Clybourn Avenue between Strathern Street and Cohasset Street (40 mph to 35 mph)

Clybourn Avenue between Vanowen Street and Victory Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Colfax Avenue between Moorpark Street and Ventura Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Corbin Avenue between Roscoe Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Deep Canyon Drive between Mulholland Drive and Hutton Drive (35 mph to 30 mph)

Foothill Boulevard between Lowell Avenue and Sunland Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Gladstone Avenue between Maclay Street and Polk Street (35 mph to 30 mph)

Glenoaks Boulevard between Osborne Street and Hollywood Way (50 mph to 45 mph)

Glenoaks Boulevard between Foothill Boulevard and the city limit south of Hubbard Street (40 mph to 35 mph)

Hayvenhurst Avenue between Saticoy Street and Victory Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Highlander Road between Platt Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard (35 mph to 30 mph)

Hubbard Street between Foothill Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

John S. Gibson Boulevard between the onramps for I-110 and Channel Street (40 mph to 35 mph)

La Tijera Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and 74th Street (40 mph to 35 mph)

Lassen Street between Woodman Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Lindley Avenue between Nordhoff Street and Ventura Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Mulholland Drive between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and San Feliciano Drive (40 mph to 35 mph)

Nordhoff Way between Nordhoff Street and Corbin Avenue (45 mph to 40 mph)

Normandie Avenue between 190th Street and the city limit south of 225th Street (40 mph to 35 mph)

Obama Boulevard between Exposition Boulevard and La Brea Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Obama Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Olympic Boulevard between Century Park East and Centinela Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Osborne Street between Foothill Boulevard and San Fernando Road (45 mph to 40 mph)

Osborne Street between San Fernando Road and Woodman Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Overland Avenue between Coventry Place and Palms Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Oxnard Street between Clybourn Street and Sepulveda Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Oxnard Street between De Soto Avenue and Shoup Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Palisades Drive between Calle Arbolada and Avenida de Santa Ynez (40 mph to 35 mph)

Palisades Drive between Avenida de Santa Ynez and Sunset Boulevard (50 mph to 45 mph)

Reseda Boulevard between Rinaldi Street and Devonshire Street (45 mph to 40 mph)

Reseda Boulevard/Mecca Avenue between Linnet Street and Country Club Place (40 mph to 35 mph)

San Fernando Road between Fox Street and Clybourn Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

San Vicente Boulevard between Pico Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Sawtelle Boulevard between Pico Boulevard and Palms Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Sepulveda Boulevard between San Fernando Road and Roxford Street (50 mph to 45 mph)

Sepulveda Boulevard between Plummer Street and Valley Vista Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Sepulveda Boulevard between Getty Center Drive and the city limit south of Cashmere Street (45 mph to 40 mph)

Sepulveda Boulevard between the city limit north of Ohio Avenue and Venice Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Sepulveda Boulevard between the city limit north of Center Drive and 84th Place (45 mph to 40 mph)

Sepulveda Boulevard between 84th Place and 92nd Street (35 mph to 30 mph)

Sherman Way between Riverside Drive and Academy Road (40 mph to 35 mph)

Shoup Avenue between Roscoe Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Stadium Way between Riverside Drive and Academy Road (40 mph to 35 mph)

Sunland Avenue between Foothill Boulevard and Nohles Drive (45 mph to 40 mph)

Terra Bella Street between San Fernando Road and Nordhoff Street (40 mph 35 mph)

Valley Circle Boulevard between Burbank Boulevard and Calenda Drive (45 mph to 40 mph)

Vanowen Street between Haskell Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Venice Boulevard between Crenshaw Boulevard and Cadillac Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Venice Boulevard between Cadillac Avenue and Bentley Avenue (40 mph to 35 mph)

Victory Boulevard between the city limit east of Clybourn Avenue and I-405 (40 mph to 35 mph)

Victory Boulevard between Shoup Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard (45 mph to 40 mph)

Vineland Avenue between Stagg Street and Chandler Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Whitsett Avenue between Roscoe Boulevard and Riverside Drive (40 mph to 35 mph)

Whitsett Avenue between Riverside Drive and Ventura Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Wilbur Avenue between Tampa Avenue and Devonshire Street (45 mph to 40 mph)

Wilbur Avenue between Devonshire Street and Nordhoff Street (45 mph to 40 mph)

Winnetka Avenue between Devonshire Street and Nordhoff Street (45 mph to 40 mph)

Winnetka Avenue between Nordhoff Street and Ventura Boulevard (40 mph to 35 mph)

Woodley Avenue between Balboa Boulevard and Rinaldi Street (35 mph to 30 mph)

Zelzah Avenue between Chatsworth Street and Nordhoff Street (45 mph to 40 mph