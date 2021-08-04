’Speed was definitely a factor’: 3 killed, 2 injured in violent Burbank crash

A series of crashes involving multiple vehicles left three people dead and two others seriously injured in Burbank late Tuesday night.

The initial crash occurred shortly before midnight near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive.

Three people were killed and another seriously injured in the crash.

“Speed was definitely a factor,” Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway said.

Two other collisions left one more person with serious injuries.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 4, 2021.