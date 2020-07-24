Speeding driver who led pursuit fatally struck by vehicle on 5 Fwy in Anaheim after jumping over barrier: Police

A vehicle fatally struck a man on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim after authorities said he jumped from an overpass following two separate pursuits and a crash overnight Thursday.

The series of events began around 11:30 p.m. when Fullerton police saw a speeding sedan on the eastbound 91 Freeway, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The officers tried to make a traffic stop but the driver did not yield, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA. Police stopped chasing him due to his driving behavior, but an Anaheim aerial unit continued to monitor the vehicle, the sergeant said.

The driver ended up on the westbound 91 Freeway in Artesia before Buena Park police saw the sedan and tried to pull over the driver, who continued speeding recklessly and again led officers to cancel their pursuit, Carringer said.

The driver then returned to the eastbound 91 Freeway before crashing at the Euclid Street exit ramp, the sergeant said. No other vehicle was involved in that crash.

The California Highway Patrol said its officers responded to the scene to assist Anaheim police.

After about 10 minutes, the driver exited the sedan and leaped 50 feet from the overpass and onto the northbound 5 Freeway, where a passing vehicle fatally struck him, CHP Officer Duane Graham said.

It’s unclear why the man jumped, authorities said.

Officials have not identified the driver. He had no passengers in the vehicle, and the driver who struck him was cooperating with investigators.

Anaheim police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 714-765-1900.