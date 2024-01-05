A speeding driver caused a violent multi-car pileup on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Thursday evening and then ran away from the scene, witnesses said.

The collision occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the Big Rock area, roughly five miles east of the Malibu Pier.

“The guy passed me going well over 100 miles per hour. I watched him wreck head-on into a bunch of cars,” said witness Eddie Braun, who was driving home from dinner in the southbound lanes of PCH. “When I stopped to try and give some aid [to crash victims], the guy took off on foot.”

Witnesses say the suspect ran up a hill and disappeared into the night.

Wreckage from a crash involving several vehicles on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Jan. 4, 2024. (L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Wreckage from a crash involving several vehicles on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Jan. 4, 2024. (OC Hawk)

The pileup involved four vehicles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Mangled wreckage was scattered across the highway, and traffic on PCH was limited to alternating lanes for several hours for the investigation and clean-up.

The issue of speeding drivers and pedestrian safety has come to the forefront in Malibu after the October 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine University students.

Safety upgrades planned before that deadly crash include improved traffic signal timing, surveillance cameras at each intersection, and new electronic message signs.