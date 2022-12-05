A Spirit Airlines flight attendant is seen in this promotional image provided by the company

If you’re looking to start a career in the aviation world, Spirit Airlines is waiting for your resume.

The company is holding a hiring event in Anaheim on Tuesday with a goal of hiring more than 200 flight attendants to support its crew base in Las Vegas.

The hiring event will take place at the Hilton Anaheim at 777 W. Convention Way from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The budget airline is expanding in the western part of the country and has a tall order to fill out its staff.

This year alone, new flights launched between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, Reno, and Albuquerque, among other destinations.

Locally, Spirit offers flights from LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport and John Wayne Airport.

The hiring event comes amid a nationwide shortage of plane crewmembers across many airlines. The bulk of the shortage has affected pilots, but gate agents and flight attendants are also in high demand.

Pilots require rigorous training and education that can’t be accelerated organically, but the Federal Government has kept a close eye on complimentary staff shortages.

Earlier this year, United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged airlines to fill vacancies among non-pilot employees, including flight attendants and gate agents.

Dulna Aubourg, Director of Talent Acquisition at Spirit Airlines, said the hiring event is the perfect opportunity for someone who “dreams about traveling and is looking for an exciting career.”

Those interested in applying will need to apply in advance on the event site, bring a printed resume, as well as a valid form of government-issued photo identification. Applicants must also be proficient in English, the airline added.

If hired, training will begin in January, Spirit says.