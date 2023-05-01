Spirit Airlines is offering a new nonstop flight just in time for the upcoming summer vacation season.

Los Angeles-based travelers can soon take advantage of the daily, nonstop flights from LAX to Boston Logan International Airport starting July 5, the airline announced on Monday.

The airline also announced plans to add more flights for Boston travelers to Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Houston. The new flight offerings will “nearly double its number of year-round routes at BOS,” a news release said.

“It’s exciting to grow our service in Boston and provide new nonstop options to a variety of popular destinations across the country,” John Kirby, the vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. “We trust Bostonians will appreciate the great value and convenience we provide our guests at such affordable prices.”

This summer, Hawaiian Airlines is also increasing its flight offerings to and from Los Angeles.

The airline announced In March that it would add additional daily flights from LAX to Honolulu on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning June 2 and ending July 28.