Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

A clock is seen surrounded by flowers. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

It’s that time again — time to set your clocks forward this weekend to soak in an extra hour of sunlight as spring approaches.

Daylight saving time begins promptly at 2 a.m. Sunday, when we’ll “spring forward.” That means longer days and shorter nights. So remember to set your clock an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Although most of the U.S. observes the time change, those that do not include Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

The twice-a-year time changes is controversial. California and more than a dozen other states have moved to enact year-round daylight saving time, with measures being approved either by legislation or ballot measures.

Since 2015, at least 350 bills and resolutions regarding daylight saving have been introduced in nearly all states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

And a 2019 poll found more than 70% of Americans want to ditch daylight saving.

But without congressional action, states can’t make the change due to the 1966 Uniform Time Act, which only permits states to remain in standard time all year, if they so choose, but not in daylight saving time.

While daylight saving time means later sunsets for the months ahead — something many eagerly anticipate during the long nights of winter — it also means we’ll lose an hour this weekend when the time change takes place.

The disruption in sleep may have negative impacts on people’s health, including sleep loss and heart problems, research shows. It can also mess with the body’s internal clock, which in turn is linked to obesity, depression and diabetes, among other issues, the Associated Press reports.

And on the Monday after we lose an hour of sleep, there is an increase in traffic accidents, studies show.

But the time change is here to stay for now, though there are (stalling) bills looking to change that in Congress.

If all remains the same, we’ll “fall back” to standard time at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.