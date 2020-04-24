Live Now
Spring heat wave warms up SoCal; temps may reach near 100 degrees in some parts: NWS

Beachgoers enjoy summer-like weather next to the closed Huntington Beach Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California headed into a full-blown heat wave Friday and the rest of the state was warming as well, forecasters said.

Even coastal temperatures were expected to climb to near 90 degrees (32.2 Celsius) in some areas while away from the coast the highs could reach to 98 degrees (36.6 Celsius), the National Weather Service said.

Heat advisories were set to go into effect at late morning from the Central Coast south through Los Angeles County and down through interior areas to the U.S.-Mexico border. Forecasters said the advisories would remain in effect until Saturday evening.

Strong northerly winds that had buffeted parts of the region for several days were finally winding down, the weather service said. A gust in the Montecito Hills of south Santa Barbara County hit 81 mph (130 kph) just before midnight Thursday.

Above-normal temperatures were forecast for much of the rest of the state into next week, with some brief interruptions.

“A below normal snowpack exists over the Sierra Nevada and it’s likely to diminish during the next several days due to unseasonably warm weather,” the Hanford National Weather Service office said in social media posts.

