An early spring storm is bringing more snow to mountain communities still reeling from recent powerful weather patterns.

The storm, which is hitting on the first full day of spring, is expected to bring 2 to 5 feet of snow above 6,000 feet, 10 to 20 inches of snow to areas 5,000 to 6,000 feet in elevation and 2 to 10 inches between 3,500 and 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency asks motorists to allow extra time for driving.

For those in higher elevation communities, prepare for winter driving in the mountains.

Caltrans officials also warn of low visibility while driving in snowy conditions.

“Visibility is at a big ‘nope,’ today. Please consider travel when conditions are more favorable. If you must travel, be prepared and stay safe. If you are traveling to the mountains, please bring your chains and put them on off the roadway. We can’t plow when blocked,” Caltrans District 8 officials tweeted, along with a video of low visibility along the 2 Freeway near Big Pines.

Weather Service officials also warn there is a significant threat of avalanches above 6,000 feet.

Mountain communities, especially Crestline, were slammed by another storm earlier this month.

Residents were left trapped inside homes with several feet of snow blocking entrances and roadways while loved ones were stranded on highways trying to return home.

As the community dug out from the snow, at least 13 people were found dead. Only one of those deaths, the result of a car crash, ended up being weather related, officials said.

In Running Springs, locals woke up to a fresh coat of snow on the ground.

Resident Patti Barnes said it was another round of the same thing. She had only recently been able to shovel out of her home after the last major storm.

“It was like it was all over again. Starting with the snow covering everything and having to dig out just to get somewhere” Barnes said. “It’s been tough … We couldn’t get out of our house. It was just more of staying in and not knowing when it was going to be over or if you were going to survive not having groceries stores open. It was frustrating.”