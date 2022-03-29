Riders rejoice: Monday’s spring storm has brought several inches of fresh powder to our local resorts, keeping this year’s ski and snowboard season going into April.

Most of the heavier snow fell above the 6,000-foot mark, with parts of the Angeles National Forest receiving about 8 inches of fresh snow, according to the National Weather Service.

High winds prompted Mountain High to close for the day Monday, but officials said the resort would reopen Tuesday.

Mountain High is hoping the recent snowfall will keep them up and running until April 17.

Big Bear Mountain Resort also announced that Big Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will remain open until April 16 for skiing and snowboarding.

The resort is reporting base depths of 24 to 48 inches.

Caltrans reminds drivers to carry chains with them when traveling in the mountains.

Chains will be required Tuesday on many mountain roads.

With the storm having moved off to the south and east, riders can expect mostly clear skies and temperatures near normal the rest of the week.