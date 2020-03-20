Sprouts hiring 420 grocery store workers in L.A. to keep up with coronavirus demand

Shoppers are seen outside the Sprouts Farmers Market in Costa Mesa in this file photo. (Credit: Don Leach / Los Angeles Times)

Although the coronavirus has shuttered most businesses across Los Angeles County, many grocery stores are looking for more workers to keep up with rising demand.

Sprouts Farmers Market became on Friday became the latest grocer to announce a hiring spree, saying it’s seeing nearly 420 new employees for its locations across L.A.

The open positions range from hourly part-time roles to management. Those interested can visit sprouts.com/careers or text “careers” to 480-800-8056, but the company said it’s not encouraging walk-in applications during the outbreak.

The store has dozens of locations in Southern California.

Earlier this week, Ralphs said it plans to immediately hire 10,000 workers across its stores nationwide. Albertsons, owner of Safeway and Vons, is looking for new employees as well.

Walmart on Friday said 6,200 positions are available in California at its retail locations, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The company hopes to hire 150,000 temporary workers nationwide by the end of May.

“These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time,” Walmart said in a press release. “We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time.”

Amazon is looking for 1000,000 new distribution center workers to keep up with a surge in online shopping.

Other major retailers who are hiring include Dollar Tree and 7-Eleven. Target, however, said the crisis is not prompting an increase in its workforce.