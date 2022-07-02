An East Hollywood restaurant is offering to trade food for the popular hot sauce Sriracha.

The restaurant is Vietnamese eatery Bé Ù, and owner and chef Uyen Le noted the shortage and has reached out to her customers for help.

Le said she grew up eating Sriracha, so when she heard that extreme weather had destroyed much of the crop used to manufacture the condiment, she realized she might need some help getting her stock up.

“When we were ordering cases from our vendors and getting single bottles, that writing then seemed to be on the wall. OK, we better really get our act together, because we need several hundred bottles to get through to the next growing season,” Le said.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 2, 2022.