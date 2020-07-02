Stabbing leaves 1 dead at Metro train station in downtown L.A.

Investigators stand near a canopy at the Pico Station in downtown Los Angeles on July 2, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a Metro train station in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at the Pico Station located in the 1200 block of Flower Street.

Video from the scene showed investigators standing on the train tracks near a canopy.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed one person was killed in a stabbing.

No information about the victim has been released.

The Pico Station serves the Los Angeles Metro Rail systems A (Blue) and E (Expo) lines.

Trains were not stopping at the Pico Station as a result of the investigation, Metro tweeted.

A/E LINE (BLUE/EXPO): Trains SKIP Pico Station due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/4ULanh6YgB — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) July 2, 2020