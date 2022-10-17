Authorities are investigating reports that two people were stabbed on a bike path in Long Beach Monday morning.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed six patrol vehicles responding to the incident near Ocean Boulevard and 8th Place a little after 8 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of anyone injured in the attack.

One person appeared to have been detained in one of the patrol vehicles.

No further details about the attack were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.