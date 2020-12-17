Stabbing suspect accused of giving drugs to, sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Ventura park

Dual investigations into the stabbing of a man and the sexual assault of a teen girl, both from two months ago, in Ventura led authorities to the same suspect, officials said Wednesday.

Jacob Hooson, 19, was arrested Wednesday after detectives found the wanted man struggling with Ventura fire officials, the Ventura Police Department said in a news release.

The initial crime Hooson is suspected in occurred the evening of Oct. 12, when police say he met a 13-year-old girl at Montalvo Hill Park.

Hooson allegedly gave the girl drugs, putting her in an altered state. He eventually sexually assaulted her, investigators said.

Officials say the two had never met before. The victim subsequently reported what happened to police.

Later that same week, shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 16, Hooson is accused of stabbing a man in the leg during an argument in the parking lot of the Bristol Center, at 6320 Bristol Road.

The 41-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his leg, authorities said.

“Hooson was upset because he did not like seeing the victim in the area,” police wrote in the news release.

Hooson fled that scene on foot, officials said.

Investigators later tied Hooson to both crimes, and had been searching for him when they encountered him with fire officials Wednesday.

The firefighters reported that Hooson was uncooperative and had facial injuries. Hooson said the injuries were the result of a fall, according to police.

After being medically cleared, Hooson was arrested and booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, furnishing narcotics to a minor and assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives allege he was previously arrested on suspicion of burglary and carrying a concealed weapon.

Inmate records showed he remained in jail Wednesday evening on $200,000 bail.