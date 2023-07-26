L.A. police and fire units respond to a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in Reseda on July 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A man who was seen by police attacking a person was fatally shot by officers Tuesday morning after ignoring their commands to stop, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 11:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard in Reseda.

A knife allegedly used in a stabbing in Reseda on July 25, 2023, is shown in a photo released by the LAPD.

Responding officers found the suspect on top of the victim while holding a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He failed to comply with officers, who eventually used less lethal rounds to try and subdue him.

Instead, the assailant began stabbing the victim again, prompting officers to shoot him.

The suspect, described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was listed in stable condition, police said.

The knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting.