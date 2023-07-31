A man was arrested Monday in Santa Monica after a stabbing at the beach that sent another man to the hospital, authorities told KTLA.

Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Santa Monica Beach at around 2:07 p.m.

At the scene, police found the victim near the beach restrooms suffering from at least one stab wound to his chest.

Video of the scene posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy police presence while first responders administered first aid and CPR to the victim, who was on the ground. A trail of blood was also visible near the restrooms.

Not far away, two officers were seen handcuffing a man dressed in a dark colored cap and a dark shirt.

Police in Santa Monica seen cuffing a suspect in the stabbing of another man on July 31, 2023. (Citizen App)

Police in Santa Monica seen administering first aid to the stabbing victim on July 31, 2023. (Citizen App)

Paramedics with the Santa Monica Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about what led up to the incident or a possible motive for the stabbing, though they did confirm that the stabbing suspect was in custody.