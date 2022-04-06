Police are investigating two stabbings that happened just minutes apart in the Los Feliz area early Wednesday.

The first took place around 12:22 a.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, where a man who was stabbed stumbled into the intersection, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli.

He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the victim told officers the attack happened at or near a train platform but couldn’t provide a suspect description, Lomeli said.

Another stabbing then happened at 12:25 a.m., about a quarter mile away in the 1700 block of Vermont Avenue.

A woman said she was sitting on some stairs when someone approached her from behind and put a knife to her throat, Lomeli said.

The attacker cut her and an altercation ensued.

The woman was able to grab the knife from the suspect, but was stabbed in the abdomen in the process, LAPD said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police only described the attacker in the second incident as a Hispanic male. A more detailed description was not available.

Video from the scene showed police blocking off a building where a U.S. Bank and a Starbucks are located.

It remained unclear later Wednesday morning whether the two stabbings were connected.

The incidents remain under investigation and no further details were immediately available.