Stagecoach reveals country music festival lineup for 2022 return

Atmosphere at day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Stagecoach on Monday announced its lineup for the country music festival in 2022, the first held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the popular Coachella Valley event for two consecutive years.

Performers scheduled to take the stage include Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Midland, Lee Brice and Cody Johnson, according to a Stagecoach news release.

The event will also, for the first time ever, feature the Compton Cowboys, who will be bringing their horses to the desert festival.

And Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach — a favorite among festivalgoers — will return for a third year and offer taste tests and live demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The three-day festival will take place from April 29 to May 1, with online ticket sales beginning this Friday at 10 a.m.

A variety of admission and seating options are offered, and prices range from $379 to $1,299, plus fees. Parking and shuttle passes can also be purchased online.

Stagecoach takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, the same venue where the Coachella festival will be held over the two previous weekends in April 2022.

For more information, go to stagecoachfestival.com.