Stanislaus County man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Long Beach

A man from Stanislaus County was arrested Thursday in connection to a January shooting in Long Beach that left one man dead.

Stanley Shaw, 42, of Turlock was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop. Members of a multi-agency task force, including Long Beach homicide detectives and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies, took him into custody in Turlock for his alleged role in the shooting.

Shaw was recently identified as a suspect in the Jan. 30 shooting of 42-year-old Charles Ogletree in Long Beach.

Ogletree was found by police inside an apartment unit on the 200 Block of Atlantic Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. Officers rendered aid, but he was declared dead upon the arrival of paramedics.

Investigators determined that multiple people were in the apartment when an argument broke out between Ogletree and his suspected shooter. Detectives believe Shaw pulled out a gun and shot Ogletree multiple times before fleeing the apartment.

As part of the investigation, detectives served search warrants on the 13000 block of Carl Street in Pacoima and the 200 block of H Street in Turlock. Both search warrant services resulted in the discovery of evidence which linked Shaw to the crime, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

On Friday, Shaw was transported from Stanislaus County to the Long Beach Police Department where he is being held on a $2 million bail. He is expected to appear in court to face charges for homicide next week.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact Long Beach Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leonel Valdez at 562-570-7244. You can also submit an anonymous tip through lacrimestoppers.org.