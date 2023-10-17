A wildfire has erupted in rural Riverside County, scorching several acres east of Temecula.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 46000 block of Stanley Road north of Aguanga.

“[The fire] is burning in medium fuels with a moderate rate of spread,” Cal Fire said on social media.

Approximate location of the Stanley Fire in Riverside County. Oct. 17, 2023.

An update from fire officials at 2:10 p.m. Monday said that the fire had spread to 12 acres and that a closure had been put in place for Stanley Road at Sage Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.