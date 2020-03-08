Stanton carjacking suspect arrested after wild pursuit ends in Arcadia

A Stanton carjacking suspect was ultimately arrested after crashing the allegedly stolen minivan in Arcadia and continuing to flee on foot. (Credit: LoudLabs)

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man who officials say carjacked a minivan from an elderly driver in Stanton, led officers on a wild pursuit, broke into an Arcadia family’s home and attacked a woman and rammed another motorist before being taken apprehended.

The incident began with a report of a “carjacking after a road rage incident” about 1:30 p.m. in Stanton, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputies were not able to immediately locate the vehicle after it was taken from an elderly victim and put out the stolen vehicle info to surrounding law enforcement agencies,” the sheriff’s department said via social media.

Fellow law enforcement officers in L.A. County spotted the stolen minivan later in the afternoon, leading to a pursuit.

The chase headed down several freeways before the driver exited the 210 Freeway in Arcadia, where he parked the minivan and ran into a neighborhood, witnesses said.

A man who asked that his name be withheld said the suspect ran into the open garage of his family’s home and attacked his wife.

“He grabbed her by the hair and said, ‘Give me the keys,'” he said.

The woman screamed and kicked at the suspect until he backed off, attracting the attention of her husband, who was working in the backyard, and daughter, who was also inside the home, the man said.

The homeowner said he ran into the house once his daughter told them there was a strange man inside. The suspect ran out of the home just as the man entered.

Neighbor Bob Randall said the fleeing suspect then returned to the minivan and continued driving.

He said he was watching the pursuit on television when it approached his neighborhood.

“I’m watching on the TV, and I look out the side and I see him running right past my house,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. It was a crazy experience.”

The suspect then drove to the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue, where he rammed another driver, witnesses said. The impact apparently knocked a wheel off the minivan and disabled it.

The man was reportedly seen walking in lanes of the 210 Freeway before ultimately being surrounded and detained by CHP officers.

Further details, including the suspect’s identity, were not available Saturday evening.

