More than 500 days after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Staples Center and the Microsoft Theater are reopening with live performances this weekend.

“We’re ready … we’re ready to see fans. We’re ready for all the excitement,” Guest Services Manger Rosa Diaz said.

Groupo Firme and Marca MP will be the first bands to welcome back fans this weekend.

The venues will be adhering to strict safety protocols, including a requirement that all concertgoers 2 years and older wear face coverings.

Info for Grupo Firme

– Masks are required for all guests over the age of 2

– All ticketed guests must be vaccinated or have a negative test within the last 72 hours

– Only small clutches & wallets smaller than 5” x 9” x 1” are allowed

– More info pic.twitter.com/jLFZ8rw8w3 — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) July 27, 2021