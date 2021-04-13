Staples Center set to welcome back fans starting Thursday

For the first time in more than a year, fans will be allowed to watch games again at Staples Center. But they will be greeted by a number of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 13, 2021.
by: Sara Welch
