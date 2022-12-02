Lights, Camera, Take Action!

Join KTLA 5 and a long list of celebrities on Saturday, December 10, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a live telethon benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

MPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living.

The telethon will be hosted by acclaimed actress and writer Yvette Nicole Brown, and beloved TV game show host Tom Bergeron, with special appearances by Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Parker Posey, Jeff Bridges, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Billy Porter, Keegan-Michael Key, Edward Norton, Jodie Foster, KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin, and many more.

The telethon will be broadcast and streamed live, commercial-free, on Dec. 10 from 7-9p on KTLA 5, KTLA.com, KTLA+, and KTLA’s social media channels. You can also watch it live on MPTF.com.

Tap here to donate to MPTF

MPTF has seen significantly increased costs of over $9 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lab testing, PPE, isolation units, screeners, and significantly increased staffing expenses. These were unexpected and unbudgeted, pushing MPTF’s cash reserves into the critical zone. We hope you will join us to help MPTF continue supporting those in need.