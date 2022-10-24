Starbucks workers at a San Juan Capistrano location were hospitalized Sunday after hazmat crews responded to the coffee shop.

The incident occurred at the Starbucks located in the 30800 block of Gateway Place, Orange County Fire Authority spokesperson Nguyen said.

Four employees called 911 to report they were not feeling well for unknown reasons, Nguyen said.

Paramedics responded to the Starbucks and found the employees waiting outside.

All of the patients were stable but two or three were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, Nguyen said.

A hazmat team is to determine if any hazardous material was leaked inside the business.