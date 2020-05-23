State lets O.C. reopen in-person dining, retail shopping with some restrictions

The state has allowed Orange County to reopen more businesses under the second phase of California’s recovery plan, officials announced Saturday.

The following will be permitted with some restrictions, according to the county:

In-person dining

Retail shopping with social distancing and curbside pickup

Manufacturing

Offices (when telework is not possible)

Outdoor museums

More information for each industry is available on the state website.

Orange County has met the state’s requirements to advance under Stage Two of California’s reopening plan, O.C. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel said in a statement.

That includes reporting no more than 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations on any single day over the past two weeks; having fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the same time period; the ability to test 1.5 people per 1,000 residents; having at least 15 staffers trained and available for contact tracing per 100,000 residents; and having the hospital capacity for a potential surge of 35% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 cases, in addition to providing care for other patients.

“We’re confident in how the Orange County business community will work to ensure the safety and welfare of their staff and customers alike,” Supervisor Doug Chaffee said in a statement from the county. “Our goal is to ensure the safe re-opening of businesses that meet the Stage Two criteria so that we can work toward re-opening more sectors of Orange County’s economy.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

