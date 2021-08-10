State DOJ investigating fatal shooting by Tustin police

The state Department of Justice said Tuesday that it will investigate and review a case in which a Tustin police officer fatally shot a man.

About 10 a.m. Monday, Tustin police officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person near the 15400 block of Williams Street when a man “quickly came out of the bushes,” the Tustin Police Department said in a statement. The man was “advancing on the officers,” and one fatally shot him, the department said.

The man, who has not been identified, died at a hospital.

Following protocol, the police department notified the DOJ about the shooting. The California Police Shooting Investigation Team was deployed and is investigating the case.

