State fines Boyle Heights McDonald’s franchisee for firing employees who expressed coronavirus safety concerns

Lizzett Aguilar, 36, is seen in an undated photo outside her home in East Los Angeles. The California Labor Commissioner fined a McDonald’s franchisee for firing Aguilar after she helped lead strikes to protest inadequate protections against the coronavirus. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The California Labor Commissioner has fined a McDonald’s franchisee for firing four employees who participated in strikes to protest coronavirus safety conditions in their Los Angeles workplace.

R&B Sanchez, which operates a McDonald’s on 1716 Marengo St. in Boyle Heights, was fined Friday more than $125,900 in lost wages and retaliation penalties and ordered to offer the workers their jobs back. The franchisee may appeal.

“Too many workers fear retaliation if they report a problem or stand up for their rights,” said Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower in a statement Wednesday. “California law has anti-retaliation protections in place that make it illegal for employers to punish workers for exercising their labor rights, such as reporting a workplace safety hazard”

It was not immediately clear whether this is the first citation the state has issued for retaliation related to coronavirus safety.

