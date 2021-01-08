State officials setting up temporary morgues in L.A. County as COVID-19 deaths mount

So many people are dying from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County that state officials now plan to set up temporary morgues to help handle the substantial, and sobering, number of bodies.

The move was announced by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services on Thursday — the same day L.A. County reported 205 new deaths from COVID-19 and the third consecutive day more than 200 Angelenos have perished in the pandemic.

L.A. County has averaged 171 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past week, and officials have warned that toll will only continue to rise unless the region can contain the raging coronavirus.

“We have lost far too many lives to COVID-19 in L.A. County, and unfortunately, we will continue to lose more until we’re able to get everyone to work together to break the chain of transmission,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week.

