State senator announces plans to introduce legislation cracking down on speeding, street racing

State Senator Henry Stern on Friday announced plans to introduce legislation cracking down on speeding and street racing.

He held a news conference with community groups and the California Highway Patrol calling for an end to the “speeding epidemic.”

KTLA spoke to a 13-year-old boy who lost his mom when a car slammed into a restaurant while doing donuts.

“I just hope that something like this never happens again,” Mitchell said.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022.