Stay out of the water: Officials issue warning as Pyramid Lake nears reopening

Algae in Pyramid Lake is seen in an image tweeted by the California Department of Water Resources on Sept. 22, 2021.

The public is being warned to avoid contact with the water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County, even as it and the nearby Los Alamos Campground are slated to reopen Thursday.

Widespread California wildfires prompted the U.S. Forest Service to order the recent closure of the lake and campground.

However, the presence of harmful blue-green algae in the lake has California Department of Water Resources officials concerned about its reopening.

“It is advised to stay out of the water and avoid contact with algal scum in the water or on shore,” the Department stated in a news release.

Swimming and other water-contact activities are not considered safe, and could lead to adverse health effects, the news release stated.

The public was urged to avoid eating any fish from the lake.

Officials have also decided to close the lake’s swim beaches until further notice.

Exposure to toxic blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can result in eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold- and flu-like symptoms.

Pets are also susceptible and should be kept away from the water, the news release stated.

More information on algal blooms can be found on the California Department of Water Resources website.

Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County has a danger algal bloom advisory. Keep yourself and pets away from algal blooms and do not eat fish. For more about algal blooms, go to: https://t.co/ic39bwslmT pic.twitter.com/rVTsSGgpZo — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) September 22, 2021