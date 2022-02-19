Sticker shock: SoCal drivers seeing higher prices at the gas pump

Gas prices are continuing to rise in Southern California, and drivers are bracing for them to go even higher.

“It’s ridiculous to be honest … It’s never going down, it’s always going up, but you just got to go,” said driver Jack Piskulya.

Analysts say drivers in the Long Beach and L.A. area are paying on average $4.78 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s 3 cents higher than a week ago, 11 cents higher than a month ago and $1.18 more per gallon than a year ago.

Factors like the increased fuel demand with the warm weather and more people driving have driven up costs, but Doug Shupe with AAA says the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have also impacted crude oil prices, which are now closing in on $100 dollars per barrel.

“If it escalates, there are some analysts who say we could see another increase of 50 cents to 75 cents more per gallon if things escalate. We’re hoping that’s not going to happen,” Shupe said.

Shupe encouraged drivers to “shop around” to find the best gas prices.

“You can certainly find stations selling for less. We encourage people to make fuel efficiency part of their everyday routine,” he said.

That can include checking to ensure tires are properly inflated, removing excess weight from your car and watching your speed.

AAA also has a free app that tracks the lowest gas prices in your area.