Still no suspects in violent theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs after woman returns them to LAPD

A woman returned Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs to the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, but the mystery over their kidnapping and the shooting of their dog walker only intensified.

The dogs were stolen in a brazen, violent attack in Hollywood. At 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, two men leapt out of a white sedan in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue and demanded that Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, hand over the musician’s three French bulldogs. As Fischer struggled with the robbers, one of them shot him once in the chest. The assailants grabbed two of the three dogs and sped off in the sedan, described by the police as a Nissan Altima.

Police say they have no suspects in the attack. Law enforcement sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the case is ongoing, believe kidnapping the dogs was the motive but are not sure if the assailants knew the dogs belonged to the pop star.

They are reviewing license plates of cars in the area at the time to see if they can come up with clues, the sources said. They are also looking for security video.

