The driver of a stolen big rig remains on the loose after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in Riverside Monday morning.

The incident began when Ontario police tried to stop a big rig just after midnight in the area of South Archibald Avenue and Mission Boulevard for missing license plates, Ontario Police Department spokesperson Maqueira confirmed.

The driver of the big rig, which was reported stolen out of San Bernardino, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, Maqueira said.

Police search for a stolen big rig driver in Riverside on Sept. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

The chase continued on the eastbound 60 Freeway until the driver exited on Market Street in Riverside.

The driver allegedly rammed police officers after taking them down a dirt pathway, Maqueira said. That’s when an officer-involved shooting occurred.

No one was injured in the shooting.

An active search was underway for the suspect who ran from the big rig and into a riverbed.

Riverside police are assisting with the search.