A car stolen in Westlake was stolen with a teenager inside and crashed by the thief Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The black Honda was stolen at 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of South Alvarado Street, according to Officer Madison of the LAPD.

The thief took the car with a 17-year-old still inside, and though the Honda crashed and the thief fled the scene, the teen appears fine, Madison said.

A perimeter has been set up to try to find the thief, Madison added.