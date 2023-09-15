A stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with Beverly Hills police at a Lamborghini dealership Friday.

Video taken during the early morning hours showed authorities in pursuit of a white sedan that was stolen earlier from a Toyota dealership in Hollywood.

The chase came to an end at a Lamborghini dealership in the 8400 block of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

At 1:37 a.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department issued a public advisory to avoid the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Hamilton Drive due to police activity.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the Lamborghini dealership for about an hour.

The same man was later seen on video being taken into custody.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.