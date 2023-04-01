Stolen car suspect crashes into The Americana at Brand mall in Glendale after a pursuit on April 1, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A man was arrested after crashing into The Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale during a pursuit on Saturday morning.

Officers attempted to pull over the suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle near Doran and Adams Streets around 3 a.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.

Instead of stopping, the suspect drove off, leading officers on a pursuit.

The chase lasted around 10 minutes before the suspect crashed into a building at The Americana mall, authorities said.

Images from the scene show the vehicle completely totaled after slamming into an elevator area inside a parking structure.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside the vehicle for about 30 minutes before hopping out and fleeing on foot, authorities said.

He was quickly apprehended by officers and taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

The elevator area sustained heavy damage with the suspect’s vehicle parked fully inside.