Man driving stolen car shot by Riverside police after allegedly accelerating at negotiator, officers during standoff

A man was shot by Riverside police on Thursday after allegedly stealing a car, leading officers on a pursuit and accelerating toward them during standoff negotiations, officials said.

Jesse Gibson, a 29-year-old transient from Riverside, was medically cleared then later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder on a police officer, auto theft, evading police, resisting and obstructing police, and violation of his release, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The incident began when police received a call about 9:50 a.m. from a person who said they were following their stolen Honda Accord in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Arlington Avenue.

Officers responded and located the stolen vehicle several block away. They tried to get the car to pull over for a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit.

The driver plowed through several red lights, and officers used spike strips but couldn’t stop him, police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said. Then they used the Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, which made the stolen car spin around and come to a stop, he said.

Officers performed a “high-risk stop,” but Gibson allegedly refused to comply with commands to surrender.

“Over the course of the next 50 minutes, officers attempted to de-escalate the suspect into surrendering peacefully, to no avail,” Railsback said.

A K-9 unit, SWAT and an negotiations team officer responded to the scene and began communicating with Gibson. Police said the negotiator was standing near a tree with two officers providing cover while he continued to try to persuade the suspect into surrendering.

“At one point, the suspect driver maneuvered the stolen car around and accelerated toward the negotiator and the officers, ultimately striking the tree in an attempt to run them down,” Railsback said. “An officer-involved shooting then occurred.”

Gibson was then taken into custody, treated by paramedics at the scene for gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Senior District Attorney Investigator Nick Franco at 951-955-5506 or NickFranco@RivCoDA.org, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at 951-353-7103 or DMercadefe@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200026582.