A person who led police on a brief pursuit in an allegedly stolen large capacity forklift in downtown Los Angeles was arrested after crashing into several buildings Tuesday, police confirmed to KTLA.

At around 6:53 p.m. on Aug. 1, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said a person called to report that they were following someone in a stolen forklift near the intersection of West 8th Street and South Broadway.

Video of the incident obtained by KTLA shows the massive forklift moving off the sidewalk on South Broadway and onto a street crowded with traffic. Moments later, the forklift is seen driving down West 8th Street and making a right turn on South Hill Street.

A person was taken into custody on Aug. 1, 2023 after leading police in pursuit in an alleged stolen large capacity forklift in downtown Los Angeles. (Klot Kieffer)

The stolen forklift driver reportedly crashed once but was able to recover and continue on before crashing a second time into an Apple store. The suspect was later taken into custody at around 7 p.m., LAPD said.

Authorities did not provide any information on the identity or gender of the suspect, nor did they say which buildings the driver crashed into or who the forklift belonged to.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.