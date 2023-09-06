Authorities in the Inland Empire were involved in a less-than-high-speed pursuit of a suspect who allegedly stole a golf cart.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to Sgt. Wilson with the Colton Police Department.

In a video obtained by KTLA, a male suspect can be seen behind the wheel of the golf cart with officers trailing closely behind. As the man approaches the intersection of South La Cadena Drive and West Tropica Rancho Road, he is boxed in by another police cruiser.

The suspect can then be seen fleeing the golf cart on foot, running across the road and jumping over the railing into what appears to be a drainage ditch just as more officers arrive at the scene.

Colton PD officers seen chasing a suspect in an alleged stolen golf cart on Sept. 2, 2023. (@TrapBryan

Colton PD officers seen cutting off the suspect in the alleged stolen golf cart on Sept. 2, 2023. (@TrapBryan)

An alleged stolen golf cart suspect seen fleeing Colton police on foot after jumping out of the vehicle on Sept. 2, 2023. (@TrapBryan)

A suspect who allegedly stole a golf cart and led Colton PD in pursuit seen in custody on Sept. 2, 2023. (@TrapBryan)

A short time later, the video shows the man being taken into custody.

No information was provided on where the man allegedly stole the golf cart or how long the entire pursuit lasted. It is also unknown if the suspect was injured while trying to escape from the police.