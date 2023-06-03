A stolen firearm and drugs were recovered at the residence of a wanted felon on Friday in San Bernardino, and she remains on the run from law enforcement.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Latasha Whiteside stole a firearm, several thousand dollars in cash, and multiple electronic devices from a locked safe in a friend’s house in Big Bear City on May 28.

“The victim also reported Whiteside had stolen several thousand dollars worth of property throughout the previous years,” SBSD said in a statement.

After an investigation led them to Whiteside’s San Bernardino residence, a search warrant was executed on Friday and turned up “items indicative of narcotic sales,” including a scale and one ounce of suspected fentanyl.

Deputies also recovered the stolen firearm and packaging for the stolen electronics.

A felony warrant has been issued for Latasha Whiteside’s arrest. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff Station at 909-866-0100.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.wetip.com