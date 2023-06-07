An allegedly stolen pickup crashed into a mobile home on June 3, 2023. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who crashed a stolen pickup truck into a mobile home, then fled on foot in Yucaipa.

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, a white GMC truck was speeding north on 2nd Street when a deputy tried to pull him over for reckless driving and driving without a seatbelt, the department said in a news release.

The truck reached up to 85 mph before turning into the Avalon Mobile Home Park and crashed into the front of a mobile home, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said this man crashed a stolen pickup into a mobile home on June 3, 2023.

The man then climbed out the passenger side of the truck and fled through the Avalon park while “jumping over multiple fences,” then ran to Grandview East Mobile Home Park, where deputies lost sight of him.

The crashed truck had been stolen from Cherry Valley that morning, the department said.

Surveillance video of the man shows he was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-918-2305.

Anonymous tips can be made at WeTip.