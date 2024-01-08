Police are searching for whoever stole a U-Haul truck and led officers on a pursuit before ditching the vehicle in North Hollywood Monday morning.
The incident occurred around midnight when Los Angeles police officers tried to stop a stolen U-Haul box truck.
The driver led authorities on a chase through areas of Valley Glen and North Hollywood before ditching the vehicle near Vineland Place and Hartsook Street.
Stringer news service OnScene.TV reported that officers used a spike strip to finally bring the vehicle to a stop.
The suspect fled the truck following the chase and has not been located.
K9 units were brought in to assist in the search.