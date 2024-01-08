Police are searching for whoever stole a U-Haul truck and led officers on a pursuit before ditching the vehicle in North Hollywood Monday morning.

The incident occurred around midnight when Los Angeles police officers tried to stop a stolen U-Haul box truck.

Police pursue a stolen U-Haul suspect in North Hollywood on Jan. 8, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

The driver led authorities on a chase through areas of Valley Glen and North Hollywood before ditching the vehicle near Vineland Place and Hartsook Street.

Stringer news service OnScene.TV reported that officers used a spike strip to finally bring the vehicle to a stop.

The suspect fled the truck following the chase and has not been located.

K9 units were brought in to assist in the search.