A police pursuit involving an auto theft suspect ended with a violent crash in the West Adams neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in pursuit of the stolen vehicle around 11:08 a.m. when, during the course of the pursuit, a collision occurred at the intersection of Farmdale Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The collision involved several other vehicles, and video from Sky5 captured a woman being loaded into an ambulance. The conditions of the officer or officers involved in the crash were not immediately available.

The pursuit ended a short distance from the LAPD-involved crash at the corner of 29th Street and Vineyard Avenue.

Footage from Sky5 captured a white Kia Soul that was wrecked on top of a fire hydrant adjacent to a home.

The suspect ran from the scene and was still at large as of midday Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for details.